ANC NEC reinstates VBS duo Msiza and Radzilani with immediate effect
The two top ANC officials in Limpopo who were asked to step aside from party activities two years ago after they were implicated in the forensic report into the looting of the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank have been reinstated with immediate effect.
Sowetan has learnt that the ANC PEC in Limpopo held a virtual special meeting yesterday to announce the reinstatement of party treasurer Danny Msiza and deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani with immediate effect...
