Whistle girl blows her way to fame

Better known as the Whistle Girl who burns the dance floor at parties, her name is Reneilwe Seemane and she says that her love affair with the whistle comes from her dream of leading a marching band.

Seemane, 19, became an overnight Twitter sensation after a video of her dancing while whistle-blowing went viral on social media and won the hearts of many South Africans including some influential people. Mzansi even dubbed her Ngwana Referee (Referee's child).

The whistle-blowing came naturally to the amapiano dancer, who says that it was inspired by a fantasy she created in her head of leading diturupa (marching band).

“The whistle with me has always been a must at grooves [parties] because that’s how I keep myself entertained. I guess one can say that that the whistle thing came naturally because I have always wanted to play it and be the girl at the front of what diturupa, where the whistle is to direct the rhythm of the drums and the marching of the troops.”