Man pleads to take his dead son's body home during undertakers strike

Cloepers Sibiya drove seven hours to get his son's body from the Springs government mortuary but has been left helpless after striking undertakers refused to let him remove the body.



Speaking to Sowetan outside the Springs Forensic Laboratory, the 64-year-old from Engwavuma in KwaZulu-Natal said he tried pleading with the team deployed to shut down the removal of dead bodies by a unification task team formed by more than 3,000 undertakers nationwide with no luck...