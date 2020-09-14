South Africa

Man pleads to take his dead son's body home during undertakers strike

14 September 2020 - 11:35

Cloepers Sibiya  drove seven hours to get his son's body from the Springs government mortuary but has been left helpless after striking undertakers refused to let him remove the body.

Speaking to Sowetan outside the Springs Forensic Laboratory, the  64-year-old from Engwavuma in KwaZulu-Natal said he tried pleading with the team deployed  to shut down the removal of dead bodies  by a unification task team formed by more than  3,000 undertakers nationwide with no luck...

