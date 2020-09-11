Mourners outside Mlangeni's home not prosecuted because it was 'spontaneous'

State prosecutors have declined to prosecute government officials and other mourners who violated lockdown regulations by gathering outside anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's home, arguing that the event was spontaneous.

Police minister Bheki Cele has revealed in a written parliamentary reply that the Orlando police station investigated a criminal case of contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulating the number of attendees at a funeral.

A case was opened at the station on July 30, two days after scores of people gathered in the street outside Mlangeni's home to welcome his body from the mortuary, contravening lockdown regulations.

Cele said the case was presented to the senior state prosecutor at the Orlando magistrate's court who declined to prosecute, remarking: “The alleged event was spontaneous. The suspect did not invite the mourners and had no control over them”.