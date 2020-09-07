What our soldiers have been up to
Scores of soldiers who were deployed nationwide at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown in SA are still out in full force.
On its official Twitter page, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) regularly provides updates about the activities of the men and women in camouflage tasked with protecting our country.
Manning roadblocks, sanitising buildings and ensuring social distancing at social grant pay points are among their recent activities.
Over the weekend, soldiers in Thabazimbi, in Limpopo, were dispersed with water trucks to provide supplies in problematic areas.
Our Engineers under the leadership of Lieutenant E.M. Zitha, continue to make an impact in Thabazimbi Local Municipality by supplying the communities in that Municipality with much-needed water.#sandf#SANDF#OpsNOTLELA#CoronavirusInSA#COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/vnGKjz5Ggf— SA National Defence Force (@SANDFCorpEvents) September 6, 2020
It was the same situation in the Nkomazi local municipality in Mpumalanga, where the military filled water points for animals.
Our SA National Defence Force Engineers continue to pride themselves in making sure that the community of Dludluma Village in the Nkomazi local municipality receives the much needed clean and freshwater on daily basis.#sandf#SANDF#OpsNOTLELA#CoronavirusInSA#COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/p5wmiCPdMJ— SA National Defence Force (@SANDFCorpEvents) September 6, 2020
In Tembisa, Gauteng, soldiers were out in full force in the Moakeng section, ensuring the public was adhering to the 10pm curfew.
SA National Defence Force and SA Police Service members conducted night operations in Maokeng Township to ensure compliance with the curfew.#sandf#SANDF#OpsNOTLELA#CoronavirusInSA#COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/LRwDr5Hgmr— SA National Defence Force (@SANDFCorpEvents) September 6, 2020
In Kroonstad, Free State, soldiers were deployed to graveyards and areas where community members were attending funerals. They made sure mourners adhered to the regulations regarding only 50 people in attendance.
SA National Defence Force Soldiers, SA Police Service Officers and Moqhaka Disaster Management Centre Officials ensuring compliance at funerals at Dinoheng Cemetery in Kroonstad.#sandf#SANDF#OpsNOTLELA#CoronavirusInSA#COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/2C1WJAgCbo— SA National Defence Force (@SANDFCorpEvents) September 6, 2020
At the Beitbridge border post, soldiers conducting roadblocks discovered thousands of illicit cigarettes. A large amount of these were smuggled into SA during the lockdown period when the sale and distribution of tobacco products was banned.
The SANDF said at the weekend it confiscated cigarettes worth almost R70,000.
TimesLIVE
Our soldiers were busy with border patrol near Beitbridge Border Post when they stopped this Nissan GO sedan. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered 5 x Masterboxes of illicit cigarettes to the value of R66 735.00 hidden in the vehicle. #SANDF#OpsNOTLELA#OpsCORONA pic.twitter.com/YHNBuArxQh— SA National Defence Force (@SANDFCorpEvents) September 6, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.