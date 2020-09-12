Impatient baby cuts short mom's trip to hospital for pregnancy check-up

A baby girl had a mind of her own on Wednesday, cutting short her mother's trip to have a pregnancy check-up at the Somerset Hospital in Cape Town.

Instead, the Dunoon mom had to make a hasty detour on the city's station deck, where City of Cape Town staff had to step up to deliver the impatient baby.

“The mother was travelling from Dunoon to the Somerset Hospital for a check-up on Wednesday morning. When she arrived at the station deck minibus-taxi interchange in town, her water had already broken and she was suffering from severe labour pains,” the city said in a statement.

The woman, according to the city, approached Security SA (SSA) operations staff at the main guard house and asked for assistance.