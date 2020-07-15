How to know when you need a hospital for Covid-19

One of SA's top Covid-19 experts has advised South Africans to “seek help immediately” if they have chest pains and shortness of breath.

“The main symptoms of low oxygen are chest pain and difficulty with breathing,” explains Professor Shabir Madhi, who is on the Covid-19 advisory council to the department of health and is head of the vaccine trials in the country.

He adds that “dizziness” follows as one fails to get enough oxygen to the brain.

He said people should “seek assistance immediately” if they are experiencing “chest pains, shortness of breath, lightheadedness or confusion”, as these are all “telltale signs that your oxygen levels are not adequate”.

Rapid breathing is also a sign.

“If you are taking more than 20 breaths per minute, then you need to receive oxygen,” he said.

He said it is “difficult to quantify” if many South Africans are failing to seek help when they should, but suspected that “some are delaying seeking care because they’re too afraid of what might happen”.