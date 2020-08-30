Four dead, seven injured in car accidents across Gauteng in 48 hours

In just under 48 hours, four people died and seven sustained serious injuries as a result of car accidents in Gauteng — and this is according to just one paramedic service.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that in the early hours of Friday they responded to reports of a collision on Simon Vermooten Road, Pretoria.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a car and truck were involved in a collision. One person, an adult female, had sadly succumbed to her injuries,” he said.

That same morning on the N1 in Pretoria, another collision took place.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a truck and car were involved in a collision. One person had sadly succumbed to his injuries while another sustained moderate injuries.

“The patient was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.