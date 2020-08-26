University of Venda students raped and robbed during attack at residence

Two university students were raped at their residence in Limpopo during an armed robbery on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the University of Venda’s off-campus residence, according to Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“It is alleged four suspects, one armed with a firearm, broke into the rooms of three students outside the university premises in Thohoyandou P West. They robbed a 30-year-old male student of money and a cellphone before proceeding to the other rooms, where they robbed two female students of cellphones and a laptop.

“The suspects then dragged the female two victims, both aged 23, to nearby bushes and gang-raped them” said Mojapelo.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and called on those who may have information to come forward.

A case of house robbery and two counts of rape were registered.

TimesLIVE