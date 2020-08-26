South Africa

University of Venda students raped and robbed during attack at residence

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 26 August 2020 - 15:03
Two University of Venda students were gang-raped by four suspects who broke into their off-campus residence. File photo.
Two university students were raped at their residence in Limpopo during an armed robbery on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred at the University of Venda’s off-campus residence, according to Brig Motlafela Mojapelo. 

“It is alleged four suspects, one armed with a firearm, broke into the rooms of three students outside the university premises in Thohoyandou P West. They robbed a 30-year-old male student of money and a cellphone before proceeding to the other rooms, where they robbed two female students of cellphones and a laptop. 

“The suspects then dragged the female two victims, both aged 23, to nearby bushes and gang-raped them” said Mojapelo. 

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and called on those who may have information to come forward. 

A case of house robbery and two counts of rape were registered.

