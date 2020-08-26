Egypt orders arrests after Instagram account exposes gang rape

Egyptian authorities have ordered the arrests of a group of men accused of being involved in a gang rape at a Cairo hotel amid a rare debate about sex crimes that started on social media and has fuelled a growing #MeToo movement.

Lack of action over the 2014 incident, that was reported to have involved six men from powerful families, caused an uproar after being disclosed in July by an Instagram account with more than 180,000 followers that aims to expose sex attackers.

The case came after the same Instagram account, Assault Police, named a university student from a wealthy family accused of raping and blackmailing multiple women. He was subsequently arrested with the case now under investigation.

The publicity over the two cases has prompted hundreds of women to share stories online of sexual violence and abuse, with women's rights activists hoping this would be a turning point for Egypt to start taking sex crimes seriously.

"The public prosecution orders the arrest of the accused in assaulting a girl in the Fairmont Hotel in 2014, placing them on travel bans," Egypt's public prosecution said in a statement.