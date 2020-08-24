Four-year-old dies in KZN house fire

A four-year-old child has died in a fire that ripped through a Newcastle home on Sunday.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in KwaZulu-Natal deployed a disaster management team to investigate the cause of the fire, and provide support to the family in the Osizweni area.

“We are heartbroken as a result of this incident in which we lost a very young child. Just last month our teams responded to a similar incident in Ladysmith in which we lost three children and their grandmother as a result of a fire. As a department, we will be co-ordinating with the municipality to ensure adequate support is provided to the family,” said Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

He urged members of communities not to leave appliances, such as heaters, unattended, especially when children are present.

TimesLIVE