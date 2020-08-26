Continue with Ters to save businesses, government urged

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) has warned that the suspension of Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will lead to more businesses shutting down.

Ters payments were suspended after the auditor-general (AG) raised red flags on fraudulent activity taking place in the payments. According to The Citizen newspaper, among the problems spotted by the AG were payments to prisoners and deceased people.

Millions of workers have survived by receiving Ters payments from the UIF as their employers could not pay their salaries due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The government announced this relief at the beginning of the lockdown as a measure to help people who had their salaries cut and some who lost their jobs.

This month, the UIF recorded R40bn in payments of claims. A total of 9m payments were done to more than 700,000 companies. These companies would then pass the money on to their employees.

Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki said the suspension of these payments is totally unacceptable.