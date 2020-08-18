Two nights and a day (at least) of stage 2 load-shedding loom as cold bites

Eskom is implementing stage 2 rolling blackouts across the country from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday — and more power cuts are in store on Wednesday.

Stage 2 load-shedding will resume at 9am and last until 10pm on Wednesday.

“Due to the severe constraints in the power generation system, Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented,” the power utility said on Tuesday afternoon.