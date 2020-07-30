We were persuaded by President Cyril Ramaphosa's anti-graft stance: IMF

Assurance by President Cyril Ramaphosa that anti-corruption measures would be set up to deal with criminals eyeing the Covid-19 funds is what convinced the International Monetary Fund to give SA a R70-billion ($4.3.billion) Covid-19 emergency assistance loan.

Responding to SowetanLIVE queries, Montfort Mlachila, the IMF senior resident representative in SA, said that the lender had not “taken its eye off the ball of our governance and anti-corruption work” by approving the loan.

The loan, however, has sparked a public outcry that government leaders would misuse the funds, something that the IMF has noted.

"There will likely be increased temptation for corrupt activities and price-gouging,” Mlachila said.

"We support president Ramaphosa’s recent announcement to intensify anti-corruption actions. The government has put in place preventive measures to ensure that the procurement of supplies and services is transparent, competitive and cost-effective.