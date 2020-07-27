South Africa

IMF board approves $4.3 bln loan to help South Africa to fight pandemic

By Reuters - 27 July 2020 - 20:43
The IMF has granted SA a loan running into billions of rands.
The IMF has granted SA a loan running into billions of rands.
Image: Stock

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board approved $4.3 billion in emergency financing for South Africa to help the country address the “severe economic impact” and health challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF said the Rapid Financing Instrument loan, equal to 100% of South Africa’s IMF quota, or shareholding, will help fill urgent balance of payments needs from pandemic-caused fiscal pressures.

It also will “limit regional spillovers, and catalyze additional financing from other international financial institutions,” the Fund added.

Tito Mboweni: government to borrow R118bn from international institutions

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has revealed that government intends to borrow US$7bn (R118bn) from international finance institutions, warning ...
News
1 month ago

KZN premier calls for further debate before SA accepts money from IMF

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has warned that taking an IMF loan could threaten radical economic transformation in SA.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X