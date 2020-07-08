Men found with body parts in Elukwatini are Mpumalanga health officials

The Mpumalanga health department has revealed that two of the three men arrested for the possession of a human placenta, knee and leg are its employees.

A statement from the office of health MEC Sasekani Manzini revealed that one of the accused was employed at the Ermelo Hospital while the other was employed at Lothair Clinic, about 65km from Ermelo.

A third suspect arrested later is not believed to have ties to the department.