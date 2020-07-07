Another suspect nabbed in Elukwatini body parts mystery

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with body parts found in Elukwatini, Eerstehoek, in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the suspect was a 41-year-old man who was taken in for questioning on Monday. His two co-accused were arrested after they were found in possession of a human leg, placenta and knee.

"They appeared at the Eerstehoek magistrate's court for possession of human body parts,” said Hlathi.

While it was not immediately clear where the body parts came from, Hlathi said the accused could possibly face additional charges of violating a corpse.