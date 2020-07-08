Covid-19 measures delay spread of flu

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) yesterday said the precautions people are practising - such as mask-wearing, sanitising and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus - have possibly delayed the spread of influenza this year.

The institute said the peak season for flu is around June, which has come and gone without much activity.

"To date, the influenza season, which occurs mainly during the winter months of May to August, has not started. It's likely the Covid-19 pandemic influenced health-seeking behaviour as well as staffing or routines in sentinel surveillance sites," the NICD said in this month's online magazine.