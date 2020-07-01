Teen 'raped during photoshoot' at Cape Town model agency

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped when she went for a photoshoot at a modelling agency, and police have asked other victims to come forward in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the teen said she was raped by a man when she went for the photoshoot on June 24.

Officers pounced on the agency on Tuesday and arrested a suspect. He is expected to appear in the Cape Town regional court on Wednesday.

Police called for victims who suffered sexual violence at a modelling agency in the city to contact investigating officer Sgt Graham Davids on 0825221086.