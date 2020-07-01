Dlamini-Zuma allowed to appeal ‘blanket invalidity’ of lockdown rules

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma can appeal against the blanket declaration of invalidity of SA’s lockdown regulations, but still has to amend some of them in the next 10 days.

Dlamini Zuma asked the high court in Pretoria for leave to appeal a judgment, given by the same court, which declared, with the exception of just a few, that all regulations governing level 3 and 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown were invalid.

SA has been governed under a state of disaster since March and has been under various levels of lockdown. The regulations caused controversy as they severely limited the freedoms of citizens.

Judge Norman Davis said in a judgment handed down on Tuesday that Dlamini-Zuma had been granted leave to appeal the “blanket” declaration of invalidity in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

But he said the appeal in respect of the specific regulations mentioned in the original judgment, such as those relating to funerals, hairdressers, limitation on exercise, opening of parks and childcare, was dismissed.

Davis said the minister now had 10 business days to review and change the specific regulations listed in the judgment.

“Ironically, though, the factual position is that some of these regulations may already have been ‘corrected’, if not in respect of the constitutional approach, then at least to a larger or lesser degree in respect of the rationality requirement,” Davis writes in the conclusion of his judgment.

In June, Davis found that regulations promulgated by Dlamini-Zuma in respect of lockdown levels 4 and 3 “in a substantial number of instances are not rationally connected to the objectives of slowing the rate of infection or limiting the spread thereof”.