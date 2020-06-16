Eskom-contracted security guards killed as gunmen open fire

Two security guards were shot and fatally injured in Philippi East in Cape Town, while escorting Eskom technicians out of the area after they had attended to an electricity supply fault.

The security guards were employed by Vusalsizwe Security and were contracted to Eskom to provide armed escorting services for technicians working in high risk areas known for incidents of robberies, gun-pointing and violence, said Eskom.

The crime happened at about 4pm on Monday.

The general manager for Eskom Distribution in the Western Cape, Alwie Lester, explained: “The Eskom employees were working to restore electricity supply due to a fault and, because of the volatility of the area, were accompanied by the armed escort.”