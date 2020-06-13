Civil rights organisations seek answers on death of sex worker in Cape Town

Mowbray residents and members of civil rights organisations took to the streets on Friday, calling for justice for Robyn Montsumi, a sex worker who allegedly died in police custody in Cape Town.

The Black Peoples National Crisis Committee (BPNCC) said that Montsumi, 39, died at the Mowbray police station in April.

Lindokuhle Patiwe, BPNCC convener, on Friday said that about 40 members of civil rights groups and residents marched to the police station to deliver a memorandum.

The group, he said, had called on the police to account for her death.

Patiwe questioned whether she had hung herself in custody.