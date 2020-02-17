Caretaker who showed porn video to girl, 9, gets 12 years in jail

The Johannesburg magistrate's court has sentenced a 63-year-old man to an effective 12-years in prison on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

Johan du Bruyn was arrested in April 2018 after he touched and showed a nine-year-old girl pornographic material at a children's home in Langlaagte.

He was sentenced on Thursday, said Johannesburg police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele.

“The accused showed a nine-year-old girl pornographic videos. The little girl reported the matter to a social worker and he was suspended with immediate effect,” said Mbele.