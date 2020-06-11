South Africa

School year to run until December 15, with only 13 days off for holidays

By Matthew Savides - 11 June 2020 - 18:20
A government gazette published on Thursday reveals the revised term dates for the school year.
A government gazette published on Thursday reveals the revised term dates for the school year.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The school year will officially come to a close on December 15, according to a government gazette published on Thursday.

The basic education department said in the document that there would also be just 13 days of school holidays between now and the end of the year, excluding public holidays.

According to the gazette, the new school terms are:

  • term 1: Jan 15 – March 18;
  • term 2: June 8 (postponed from June 1) – August 7;
  • term 3: August 12 - September 23; and
  • term 4: October 5 – December 15

Schools reopened on Monday after being closed due to the national lockdown. However, only grade 12 and 7 pupils - the school-leaving grades - have returned. Other grades are to be phased in over the next two months.

The grade 12 and 7 pupils were meant to go back on June 1, but schools were deemed not ready and the return delayed a week.

Asked whether, in the light of the delays, the education department was confident that the other classes' return would be successful, spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: "The reopening of schools this week will help in giving the sector a sense of what it will take to receive the next cohort of learners.

"Our monitoring does indicate that schools will be in a position to manage the return of the other grades."

Poor Cape Town primary school gets innovative to keep pupils safe

Staff at GJ Joubert Primary School in Strand have refused to let a lack of space and funding stop them providing pupils with a safe learning ...
News
1 day ago

Parents shut school over lack of hygiene and sanitation

It was like a scene from a wrestling match as parents wrangled with a security guard for the keys to the gate during a protest over lack of ...
News
13 hours ago

Grey College hostel closed after pupil tests positive for Covid-19

A grade 12 pupil has tested positive for Covid-19 at prominent boys' school Grey College in Bloemfontein.
News
1 day ago

Cape Town school apologises for 'insensitive' slave trade assignment

A private school in Cape Town has apologised for an “insensitive” assignment given to grade 7 pupils to create a fictional advertisement for a “slave ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X