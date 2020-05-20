ANC's John Block to be released on parole? Department ducks questions

Senior officials from the correctional services department have sidestepped questions from MPs over growing speculation that former ANC Northern Cape strongman John Block is due to be released on parole, along with 19,000 other qualifying inmates.

A delegation of top officials from correctional services, including deputy minister Patekile Holomisa and national commissioner Arthur Fraser, skirted around questions from the DA's James Selfe as speculation about the possible release of the former Northern Cape finance MEC entered a third day.

Block was convicted of fraud, corruption and money laundering in 2015 and sentenced to a 15-year jail term, but only started serving time behind bars in 2018 at the Upington prison after multiple unsuccessful appeals in the superior courts, including the Constitutional Court.

There's now speculation that the department is planning to release Block on parole, among 19,000 another qualifying parolees as part of measures to fight Covid-19 in jails by easing overcrowding.