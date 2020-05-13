Eastern Cape MEC and Bantu Holomisa in nasty defamation lawsuit

Tikana-Gxothiwe initially filed the lawsuit against UDM leader Bantu Holomisa over the tweet which she said had 'damaged her reputation'.

The Sowetan is in possession of the leaked lawsuit papers in which Tikana-Gxothiwe demands R500,000 against Holomisa.

One of the terms stipulated in the defamation papers is that Holomisa should apologise for the tweet and get the apology published in the Daily Dispatch newspaper.

After receiving communication from Holomisa’s lawyer saying that he would defend the matter in court, her lawyer then sent a letter to Holomisa notifying him that she would 'no longer pursue the matter'.

The email from Advocate Pieterson reads: “Please ignore the summons and my previous email to you . We will not pursue the matter in the light of new developments."

When contacted for comment Holomisa seemed puzzled by the lawyer's reference to 'new developments'.

“What I do not know is the reference to 'new developments' by her lawyer Pieterson," he said.

Pieterson told Sowetan that he would not divulge much on the matter as it is an ongoing case.

“The media will be addressed when the time is right,” Pieterson said, adding that the MEC is still suing Holomisa.