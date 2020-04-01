Mme Mabel Khumalo's funeral to be limited to 50 family members

The family of Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo said only a limited number of family members will be allowed to attend his mother’s funeral amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mabel Khumalo died at Netcare Union Hospital on Tuesday following a long illness.

The family’s spokesperson Telavukosi Mabasa said: “While we value and appreciate your support at this time, the family would like to appeal to our neighbours and community at large to assist us in keeping within the stipulated rules. Therefore, only a limited number of the Khumalo family have been requested to attend the funeral.”

Mabasa said the family wished to adhere to the rules and regulations stipulated by the lockdown as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa announced that no more than 50 people will be allowed to attend each funeral service and that funeral processions and services must be started and completed within one hour.

“We acknowledge that her church, friends, neighbours and the community would like to commemorate and celebrate her life. We commit to afford all the opportunity to do so at a memorial service. The time and venue will communicate in due course.”

Mabasa said Khumalo passed away with her children Doctor and Fikile at her bedside.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the woman who gave birth to and raised one of SA’s brightest soccer stars. Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung paid tribute to Khumalo and said he was grateful for the contribution she made to the popular club. “She was a wonderful person who played her supportive role in the background," he said. "I knew her in the late '60s when ‘Pro’ [Doctor's father Eliakim ‘Pro’ Khumalo] was playing for Moroka Swallows before joining us to form Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.