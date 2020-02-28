Prayer session at KZN school after mass hysteria grips pupils

A KwaZulu-Natal school held an interfaith prayer session on Friday after pupils fainted, screamed and cried uncontrollably.

In a statement posted on Mountview Secondary School's official Facebook page, the principal described the mass hysteria, which took place on Thursday, as an “unfortunate incident".

“After many learners started displaying unusual behaviour patterns, mass hysteria started to spread to other learners. As a school, we had to ensure the safety of all learners. The affected learners were being attended to by staff members and parents of those seriously affected were contacted.

“An emergency evacuation ensured that all of our learners were at a safe point under the supervision of the staff,” the principal said.

The department of education was notified.

“We awaited instruction from the department in terms of the closure of school as we had to ensure the learners' safety. Parents and traditional leaders assisted in calming the situation. After further consultation, the school was closed at 1pm,” the principal said.