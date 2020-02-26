South Africa

'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall

By Naledi Shange and Noxolo Majavu - 26 February 2020 - 12:11
An emotional reunion between mother and son after the boy was found at Maponya Mall in Soweto.
An emotional reunion between mother and son after the boy was found at Maponya Mall in Soweto.
Image: Noxolo Majavu/TimesLIVE

The Johannesburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped outside his school  two days ago has been found.

TimesLIVE is on the scene with the family of the 14-year-old boy at  Maponya Mall in Soweto, where the boy was found.

The parents of the Queens High School pupil had received a phone call earlier on Wednesday at their Meadowlands home, telling them to rush to the nearby mall.

The parents along with other family members were reunited with the pupil behind closed doors in the mall's security control room.

After a few minutes they emerged with the missing boy, his siblings supporting him on either side. 

Still dressed in his school uniform, the boy was warmly embraced by his grandmother, who had been waiting outside the control room. The elderly woman cried and shouted praises to God as she held her grandson.

Baby 'stolen' after mother is lured into 'friendship' and false job promise

A search is underway for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a two-week-old baby at the Lakeside Mall in Benoni, police said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

As the child came out of the control room, he too broke down in tears.

His emotional father cried out, expressing gratitude that his son had been found alive.

The grade 8  pupil was allegedly abducted on Monday while waiting for transport at the gate of the school, east of Johannesburg, the Gauteng education department said earlier.

The pupil's family says a ransom of R500,000 was demanded. Earlier reports had stated that the amount was R5m.

“Subsequently, it is alleged that a ransom ... had been demanded for his release,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona. Police were alerted and began investigations.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X