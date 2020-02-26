One can hear pupils chatting and laughing while walking past the school‚ life on the crowded and busy city road continues‚ but somewhere in the classrooms‚ a chair is unoccupied.

Peter Sibanyoni‚ 53‚ is parked inside the school premises waiting to pick up pupils.

This is the man who usually transports the pupil who was allegedly abducted from Queens High School in Johannesburg on Monday. The grade 8 pupil was found safe in Soweto on Wednesday‚ after his disappearance was made public by the Gauteng education department.

Sibanyoni explains that on Monday he left the pupil at the school‚ as he was supposed to participate in sports activities.

“His father drops him off at school every morning and I pick him up and drop him off at home.

“It's not unusual that he would remain. He came to me and told me he's not leaving with me because he had to go to sports‚ and I left.” Ordinarily‚ the driver said‚ his father would fetch him in these circumstances.

“Then I got a call around 9pm that he didn't make it home. I was shocked‚” he said.