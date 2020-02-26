Dad angry after 'slap on wrist' for school worker
A father, whose son was grabbed by his clothes and thrown onto the floor by a cleaner at school, says the perpetrator got away with only a "slap on the wrist" for the assault.
Vincent Mokgako, 61, said he was appalled after learning that a cleaner, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his seven-year-old son at Molemo Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, was only docked one month's pay as punishment for the attack.
Nhlanhla Mbatha, the general worker, initially denied attacking the seven-year-old pupil in August last year, but pleaded guilty to the assault charge during the disciplinary hearing.
Mokgako said he had been in an altercation with the general worker about his performance bonus.
"I am the SGB chairperson and I usually go to the school to check in on things. The school is never clean. He was hired to clean and that's not what he does. I objected to this and that's when the animosity started," Mokgako said.
He said he was shocked when he received a call from the school a few days later informing him that something bad had happened to his son.
"I got to the school and I was told that the cleaner went into the classroom that my son was in and he grabbed him by his clothes, picked him up and threw him to the floor."
Mokgako said the school reported the matter to the Gauteng department of education and an investigation was launched.
"The investigation led to a disciplinary hearing which happened in December and there were witnesses. His union advised him to plead guilty so that he is shown leniency," he said.
He said he felt that the department disregarded his son's wellbeing by allowing Mbatha back at work.
"My son is traumatised because of this man. He has anger issues because of what happened. He has to face this man everyday he gets back to school. It's hard for him."
Mbatha told Sowetan that he did not get along with Mokgako.
"I didn't hit that child. I didn't lay a finger on him, but I reprimanded him. His father has a gripe with me so he is using all these tactics to get me fired," Mbatha said.
"I pleaded guilty to the charge because my union rep told me to do so..."
Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona did not respond to requests for comment.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.