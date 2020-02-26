Dad angry after 'slap on wrist' for school worker

A father, whose son was grabbed by his clothes and thrown onto the floor by a cleaner at school, says the perpetrator got away with only a "slap on the wrist" for the assault.

Vincent Mokgako, 61, said he was appalled after learning that a cleaner, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his seven-year-old son at Molemo Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, was only docked one month's pay as punishment for the attack.

Nhlanhla Mbatha, the general worker, initially denied attacking the seven-year-old pupil in August last year, but pleaded guilty to the assault charge during the disciplinary hearing.

Mokgako said he had been in an altercation with the general worker about his performance bonus.

"I am the SGB chairperson and I usually go to the school to check in on things. The school is never clean. He was hired to clean and that's not what he does. I objected to this and that's when the animosity started," Mokgako said.