Family confirms release of 'missing' SA student from prison in China

The family of a student held in a Chinese prison has confirmed his release and hope he will return soon to SA.

The young man's father, Thulani Mpetsheni, said he was relieved that his son Alfa had been released.

“He called us a few days ago, saying that he was released and he was doing well. We are very excited as we were worried for long,” he said.

The 25-year-old is a BCom student at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou. His family was alerted to his disappearance by friends. He was supposed to have gone with them on a holiday to Bangkok, Thailand.

It later emerged that he was detained by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.