Cable ship restores SA's international internet connectivity

South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief after international internet connectivity was restored by the crew of a cable repair ship early on Wednesday.

An unprecedented simultaneous cable break of two Atlantic Ocean-based submarine cable systems in January saddled internet users in the country with reduced speed on international browsing and also had an impact on international voice calling and mobile roaming.

Infrastructure provider Openserve's spokesperson, Pynee Chetty, said on Wednesday that confirmation was received at 1:30am from aboard cable ship Leon Thevenin that "the portion of the SAT3/WASC repair offshore Congo was complete, concluding a long and complex restoration process of an unprecedented simultaneous cable break”.