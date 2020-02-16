R200k reward offered for recovery of R4m Lamborghini

The owner of a Lamborghini Urus that was stolen in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, has offered a reward of R200,000 for information leading to its recovery.

The luxury vehicle, with an estimated cost of R4m, disappeared on February 4, according to private investigator Anton Koen of NoJack Vehicle Tracking — a company that specialises in the retrieval of hijacked and stolen vehicles.

The white vehicle has the registration plate JD89ZJ GP and engine number DHU000986.

Koen said there had been an increase in the theft of high-end vehicles and alluded to a scam.

“There is definitely a spike, we have two verified cases of high-end vehicles being taken around last week. There is a very sophisticated scam that these people use to lure the owners. They are very strategic and in many cases work with the dealership,” he told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.