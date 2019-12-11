Venda kingship setting a precedence
I really do not know why the VhaVenda royal house had to be told by a court of law on how to do the right thing regarding the disputes over succession to the throne.
If the royal house knew that a successor has to be from a certain wife, why did they not consider this in the first place?
They are sending out a message that the constitution, which is the basis for the laws of the country, knows better on how Venda culture works.
Again, this entrenches the view that African ways are decisively oppressive to black women.
It is no surprise, however, that the news of the recognition of the VhaVenda princess Masindi as the rightful monarch, has not been celebrated by anyone except herself, those who support her and feminists.
I have neither heard nor seen the VhaVenda people dancing on the streets in honour of her achievement.
So, who is she going to be queen over? Does the throne belong to her father or the Venda people?
There are many implications regarding the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment involving the Venda princess which will affect not only the Venda nation but other nations.
If the court insists that it is wrong or unconstitutional for the Venda throne to be occupied by men only, then the same thing can be said about the Balobedu queenship.
Does this mean that the Balobedu must now find a boy to be a rain king?
Kgotso Moleko, Mangaung
