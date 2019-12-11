Venda kingship setting a precedence

I really do not know why the VhaVenda royal house had to be told by a court of law on how to do the right thing regarding the disputes over succession to the throne.

If the royal house knew that a successor has to be from a certain wife, why did they not consider this in the first place?

They are sending out a message that the constitution, which is the basis for the laws of the country, knows better on how Venda culture works.

Again, this entrenches the view that African ways are decisively oppressive to black women.

It is no surprise, however, that the news of the recognition of the VhaVenda princess Masindi as the rightful monarch, has not been celebrated by anyone except herself, those who support her and feminists.