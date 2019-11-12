Masindi wins good fight for women in leadership

I admire women who stand their ground and challenge patriarchy because such a fight usually benefits all women in SA.

I celebrate Princess Masindi Mphephu who has fought so vigorously for her rights.

Her uncle Mbulaheni Charles Mphephu has been a rock, even when he and her niece were allegedly being intimidated and threatened.

According to court papers, the intimidation and threats were for Princess Masindi to stop contesting Toni Mphephu-Ramabulana's leadership.

Frankly, no matter how you look at the battle for the VhaVenda throne, Princess Masindi is the rightful heir to the throne, even though she has been sidelined by her family in favour of her uncle Mphephu-Ramabulana.

Princess Masindi's fight is not without merit. The arbitrary exclusion of certain people belonging to certain groups is outdated and outlawed, meaning that no person can be discriminated against on the basis of gender, for example. People are equal in all respects.

The equality principle is a key provision of the Bill of Rights.

It follows that Princess Masindi should be allowed to achieve her full potential and rule.