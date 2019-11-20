Furore over Venda kingship report

Miffed Venda traditional leaders have resolved to pull out from the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), accusing it of undermining their culture.

The leaders said they were disturbed by the work assigned to NHTL's national and provincial offices which was leaked to the media with "aggressive misinformation".

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal directed President Cyril Ramaphosa and premier Stan Mathabatha to refer issues of customary laws and customs to the NHTL for opinion and advice to be submitted to the high court.

The report recommended that Princess Masindi Mphephu is the rightful heir to the Venda throne instead of King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana.

Venda traditional kingship council spokesperson Chief Mbangiseni Masia has accused the NHTL of not helping in preserving their customs.