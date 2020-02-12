Halala! Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga welcome their baby girl!

Popular couple Itumeleng Khune and his wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, are proud parents of a bouncing baby girl, and the pair feels blessed!

Itu took to Instagram to share a snap of himself feeding the baby, known on the social media streets as #BabyKhune or #BabyZee, and looking like a man in love.

“Daddy Duties is an everyday thing. #Blessed and most of all #GodIsGreat,” Itu said.

The couple's relationship has hogged headlines since they went Instagram official last year.