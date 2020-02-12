Entertainment

Halala! Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga welcome their baby girl!

By Chrizelda Kekana - 12 February 2020 - 08:45
Sphelele Makhunga and Itumeleng Khune's bundle of joy has arrived.
Image: Instagram/Itumeleng Khune

Popular couple Itumeleng Khune and his wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, are proud parents of a bouncing baby girl, and the pair feels blessed!

Itu took to Instagram to share a snap of himself feeding the baby, known on the social media streets as #BabyKhune or #BabyZee, and looking like a man in love.

“Daddy Duties is an everyday thing. #Blessed and most of all #GodIsGreat,” Itu said.

The couple's relationship has hogged headlines since they went Instagram official last year.


They started sharing more about their lives on social media, despite people's opinions of them, including that Sphelele became Mrs Khune and that they would welcome their first child together this year.

Sphelele also posted a snap, with the words, “my own little family”, on her Instagram stories.

People flooded Itu's mentions with congratulatory messages. He replied that he appreciates the love and support his mini family is receiving.

“Thank you very much good people, your love and support is highly appreciated.”

Just check out how happy he looks!




