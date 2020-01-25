Cricket

How Beuran Hendricks overcame debut butterflies

By LIAM DEL CALME - 25 January 2020 - 14:00
South Africa's Beuran Hendricks
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A quickening pitch and some sage words at tea helped drag South Africa back into the contest on the first day of the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers on Friday.

It also helped debutant Beuran Hendricks to get his Test career going after the South African attack failed to assert itself following the delayed start to the Test because of rain.

First though Hendricks had to watch the first century opening partnership in a Test for more than a decade at this ground.

England’s Zak Crawley (66) and Dom Sibley (44) became the first openers since Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs to put up a ton for the first wicket at the Bullring since 2008/09.

Their solid foundation developed cracks as the South African quicks including rookie Hendricks kept bashing away in the late afternoon.

By stumps, England reached 192 for four and Hendricks had reason to smile having initiated the breakthrough with his maiden Test wicket.

With England at 100 without loss at tea, there was cause for a huddle in the South African camp.

“We were telling ourselves that we were better than what we bowled in the first session. Everybody has different plans and we shouldn’t have played the batter,” said Hendricks at stumps.

“We were a little too full upfront with the new ball and leading into tea. Once we came out again there was a bit more aggression. That helped us pick up four wickets,” said Hendricks about the attack’s preferred length before the break.

They started digging it in and it was Hendricks bowling around the wicket from the Golf Course End that initiated the break when he removed Sibley.

The obdurate opener gloved one down the leg side to hand Hendricks his maiden Test wicket.

Taking the new ball on debut with Vernon Philander who is playing his last Test, contributed to the thrill Hendricks felt on the opening day.

“I started my career with Patto (Dane Paterson) and Vern, it was special for me to share the new ball with Vern and I’m happy with that,” beamed Hendricks.

He admitted feeling butterflies on the morning of his debut.

“I was very nervous. Once I got past those first two overs I felt quite comfortable. I made sure I could zone in on an area and make them play as much as possible. We came out after tea and made it count,” said Hendricks.

