How Beuran Hendricks overcame debut butterflies

A quickening pitch and some sage words at tea helped drag South Africa back into the contest on the first day of the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers on Friday.

It also helped debutant Beuran Hendricks to get his Test career going after the South African attack failed to assert itself following the delayed start to the Test because of rain.

First though Hendricks had to watch the first century opening partnership in a Test for more than a decade at this ground.

England’s Zak Crawley (66) and Dom Sibley (44) became the first openers since Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs to put up a ton for the first wicket at the Bullring since 2008/09.

Their solid foundation developed cracks as the South African quicks including rookie Hendricks kept bashing away in the late afternoon.

By stumps, England reached 192 for four and Hendricks had reason to smile having initiated the breakthrough with his maiden Test wicket.

With England at 100 without loss at tea, there was cause for a huddle in the South African camp.