Good Samaritan gives missing Limpopo waiter a home while waiting for cops

The waiter from Kings Walden Garden Manor who went missing at the weekend was found alive and unharmed on Tuesday.

Valentine Ramudzuli left in the Ford Figo belonging to the manor, which is about 12km outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, on Friday.

University of Limpopo student Plifton Phakoago said he was parked at a garage in Seshego, outside Polokwane, on Monday evening when he was approached by an unknown man.

“He told me he was trying to call his friend, but his friend was not answering. He told me he was there to register at school [university].

“He said he didn't have a place to sleep, so I took him in," Phakoago told TimesLIVE.

Phakoago said he bought Ramudzuli something to eat and they went to his home.

Phakoago said that later that evening, about 11pm, Ramudzuli told him that he was the missing person who had been posted about on social media and in news reports.

“He showed me his photos on TimesLIVE."

The next day, Phakoago said, he left for university and left Ramudzuli at the complex.

He found numbers on the missing person’s post and alerted the owner of the lodge, Bridget Hilton-Barber.

Hilton-Barber said it appeared Ramudzuli had abandoned the company’s car, which was reported missing on Monday, in Louis Trichardt after it ran out of petrol.