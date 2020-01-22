Field's Hill 'killer truck driver' released from prison

Sanele Goodness May, the man behind the wheel of the 40-ton, 18-wheeler which killed 24 people on Field's Hill, Pinetown, in 2013, has been released from prison.

The founder of the Sanele May support group on Facebook, Peace Piche, posted on Wednesday morning that May had been released from Umzinto Prison.

“It's official - Sanele May has been released from prison. The day we have all been waiting for has arrived. There are no words to describe the elation and he even admitted this morning that it feels like a dream,” she told more than 13,000 members of the support group.

May was sentenced to eight years in prison.

On Wednesday, Piche thanked those who had religiously supported him.

Since he was jailed, May had been visited every weekend by a “stranger” who had supported him since the truck he was driving ploughed into four taxis and two cars.

“A huge shout out to every single one of you that has been part of the journey and stuck by his side with visits, finances, messages, prayers and support from the sidelines. What a journey it has been but would not have been possible without all of you,” Piche wrote on Facebook.

She did not say what May's plans were after his release.