Stationery theft delays learning at four Limpopo schools

Scores of Limpopo pupils spent their first week of learning without stationery after four schools were broken into and items stolen.

MEC for education Polly Boshielo posted her frustrations on Facebook page and condemned the incident.

"I just received a report that all stationery were stolen at the following schools; Mogabane Primary at Dikgale Moshate, JaweJawe Secondary in Venus Village, Nape Primary at Ga-Madiba village in Mashashane and Mamabudisha Secondary in Ga-Mamotintane. Who did this and why? Who is going to buy them?, "asked the MEC.

Boshielo added that parents must protect the assets of their children.

"This is too sad! I can’t deal, "she said.

According to the department, the schools are likely to get new stationery from next week.

Department of education spokesperson Sam Makondo said the theft has derailed the smooth running of first week of learning.

"We have placed orders and emphasised the urgency of the new stationery; it is expected to be delivered next week. The stolen stationery was delivered last year to these schools as we wanted learners to get them on their first day at school," he said.

Makondo said they appeal to anyone with information to work with them and police in order to find who is responsible for the crimes.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo was unable to comment.