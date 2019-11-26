Leaner placements challenge for department of basic education

The admission of pupils continues to be one of the challenges for the department of basic education which proves to be the biggest test for the readiness of the schooling system.

This was announced by Mathanzima Mweli, department’s director general as he led a team of senior officials who were briefing the portfolio committee on state of readiness for 2020 school year.

However, Mweli said the department and provinces had made significant strides in preparing schools for next year.

“Adequate and timeous placement of learners allows for learning and teaching to take place from day one. The final placement lists should be finalised by the end of November in terms of the business process,” Mweli said.

The department has also received approval from National Treasury to procure Braille material for pupils with special needs.

“The packaging process of stationery and textbooks is well underway and delivery has been made to 95% across all schools in the country. The department has also conducted country wide monitoring relating to infrastructure in particular with regard to progress being made in the construction of new schools being built across provinces,” Mweli said.

Mweli said the department has also made plans for renovations and repairs to ailing school infrastructure.

“We have made contingency plans in case of schools being damaged by storms during the holiday season. Provinces need to identify hotspots where there could be an influx of learners and plans to provide temporary accommodation. We have identified schools experiencing and likely to experience overcrowding and provide temporary relief,” Mweli said.