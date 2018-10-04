Outcomes of the jobs summit will focus on strategic areas that promise a great effect on mass unemployment within the shortest time possible.

On Thursday‚ labour minister Mildred Oliphant described the gathering as a “moment of truth” given the high expectations society has on stakeholders working on solutions to the jobs crisis.

The summit will hear from business‚ labour‚ the government and community constituencies from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on the progress made regarding key areas that were identified for urgent intervention.

“You will also notice that the approach to this work was guided by not seeking to do too many things‚ but focus on key strategic areas that promise greater impact within the shortest possible time. To achieve these outcomes‚ it will require high levels of discipline from all of us and to provide leadership in instances of bottlenecks‚” Oliphant said.