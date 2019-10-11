South Africa

Suspended Tom Moyane ally and Sars 'agree to part ways'

By staff reporter - 11 October 2019 - 15:35
Teboho Mokoena has by agreement left the SA Revenue Service.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A SA Revenue Service executive believed to be among controversial former commissioner Tom Moyane’s allies has left the tax entity.

Teboho Mokoena, the chief officer for human capital and development, was one of three executives placed on suspension in July pending the outcome of a disciplinary process relating to allegations of misconduct.

On Friday, the tax agency said in a statement that after consultations, Sars and Mokoena had "agreed to end the employment relationship with immediate effect".

"Sars will not proceed with further actions against Mr Teboho Mokoena in pursuance of allegations against him.

"Sars wishes him well in his future endeavours."

