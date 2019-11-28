Chinese South Africans take 12 to Equality Court over Facebook comments

In the wake of a Carte Blanche insert on animal abuse and the trade in donkey skins in 2017, Facebook was awash with comments that made Chinese South Africans feel unwanted and less than human.

This is according to Erwin Pon, chairperson of The Chinese Association (TCA), when he took the stand during a hate-speech case at the Equality Court.

TCA in brought an application against a dozen people who posted comments on Facebook after the insert was broadcast in January 2017. The comments appeared on the Carte Blanche page, as well as that of the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary.

The commenters are accused of hate speech, harassment and unfair discrimination.

In its application, TCA seeks an unconditional apology, an interdict preventing similar future speech, damages, community service and that the 12 people who posted the comments attend an anger management course.