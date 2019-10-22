South Africa

No trace of missing mom and twins after 70 days

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 22 October 2019 - 09:29
Nosisa Hlanjwa and her twins were preparing to eat lunch when they left their home and disappeared.
Nosisa Hlanjwa and her twins were preparing to eat lunch when they left their home and disappeared.
Image: SUPPLIED

It is 70 days since Nosisa Hlanjwa and her children, Mikhulu and Imibulelo, mysteriously disappeared from their Germiston home.   

Police have not been able to locate Hlanjwa and her five-year-old twins.

They disappeared on August 13. Family members found freshly cooked food on the stove and clothes in their wardrobe the day after Hlanjwa could not be reached by phone.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre de Jager said a case of missing persons was under investigation.

He said the family was scheduled to meet someone on the day they disappeared, but did not make it to their destination.

Untouched lunch deepens mystery of missing Germiston mom and her twins

It has been two months since Nosisa Hlanjwa and her five-year-old twins Mikhulu and Imibulelo disappeared without a trace from their Germiston home.
News
2 weeks ago

“We are not at liberty to give more information, but she was supposed to meet somebody, who has already given a statement to the police. They never arrived,” said De Jager.  

Hlanjwa’s mother, Julia, spoke of the pain of not knowing the whereabouts of her family. 

“It is difficult. On some days I can’t even eat. I can’t help but wonder if the are well, if they have eaten,” said the distraught grandmother.   

She said her daughter was unemployed when she disappeared. 

Julia said she had exhausted all avenues trying to locate them. “I have tried everything, even sangomas, but I am not getting anything.” She was also running out of the little money she had.

Private investigator Wendy Pascoe was called in to help, but said the case was “extraordinary” and “challenging”.

While Pascoe had no leads, she vowed to continue the investigation.  

Kidnappings in South Africa tend to be done by people known to the child

Gauteng tops the list of missing children.
News
1 year ago

Emotional funeral under way for 6-year-old rape victim Boitumelo Matsekoleng

The funeral service of six-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng, who died from injuries sustained during a horrific rape, was taking place in Ga-Mampane, ...
News
2 days ago

Still no sign of 'kidnapped' mother in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police on Monday said there was still no sign of Mozambican national Guhabali Samzi who was allegedly kidnapped outside her residential ...
News
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X