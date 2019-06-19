Pass the budget‚ or else.

This was the threatening message given to at least four Nelson Mandela Bay councillors on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's council meeting to debate the 2019/20 budget.

The lives of councillors as well as their families were threatened.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels‚ United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila and African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor as well as Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye all received threatening calls in the late hours of Tuesday while Cope councillor Siyasanga Sijadu received a visit from four unknown men.

Taking to Facebook after the incident‚ Sijadu wrote: "Just received a threat from 4 guys who claim they have been sent by SMMEs. They want me to vote for the budget tomorrow if I love my family."