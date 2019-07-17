Patriotic Alliance councillor accused of assaulting his 'useless' bodyguard

Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Marlon Daniels has been charged with assaulting his bodyguard.

An altercation started shortly before midnight on Tuesday after Daniels realised the two municipal security officers stationed outside his house did not have firearms.

Bongani Fusa, who opened the case against Daniels, was guarding his home with an unnamed female officer following death threats against the Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor and his family.

Police spokesman Capt Johan Rheeder confirmed that a case of assault had been opened at Gelvandale police station.

“Shortly before midnight an argument ensued and the suspect (Daniels) allegedly pulled him (Fusa) out of the car and pushed him around,” he said.