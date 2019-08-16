Unlucky roll of the dice as Tsogo Sun employees held over R4m scam

Two men have rolled the dice - and lost - after they were arrested on suspicion of having stolen about R4m from their employer, Tsogo Sun Casinos.

Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested the men on Wednesday evening.

Jeffery Moodley and Leeba Lesuthu, who worked in security and human resources respectively, are believed to have been involved in setting up fake employee accounts, paying the "employees" salaries, and ultimately withdrawing the cash themselves.

"They allegedly created ghost employees and paid more than R4m in salaries into fictitious accounts," said SAPS spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the said salaries were ultimately withdrawn by them."

They were charged with 259 counts of fraud and were granted R10,000 bail each.

Tsogo Sun Gaming said that as the matter remained sub judice, they were not prepared to make any comment.

The case was postponed to September 12.